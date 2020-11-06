Friday Sessions on ‘The Four’: Owen James Performs ‘Deep North’

In this Friday Sessions on ‘The Four’, we hear a song about our area, the north. Talented musician, Owen James strums to the tune of ‘Deep North’ on his beautiful guitar.

The song ‘Deep North’ can be described as leaves gently falling from the trees on a cold, brisk morning. It carries a bluesy twang to it that offers a moment to reflect what’s happening in our lives, and with the added major notes and chords, it helps us remember the good we can find in each day.

To experience Owen James’s music live, you can see him perform on November 8 at Beard’s Brewery in Petoskey. The show starts at 6 PM.

Click here for more information about the live performance.

To check out Owen James’ virtual performances, click here.

Click here to learn more about him.