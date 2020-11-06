Cherryland Humane Society Experiences Surge in Animals at Shelter

A northern Michigan humane society is seeing a surge in cats and dogs being brought into their shelter, as well as an increase in animal abuse cases. Shelter staff with Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City say this situation has been on the rise since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s something that really comes whenever the economy takes some sort of decline or if there’s a really big change. You know, we’ve seen populations become a huge, huge issue, especially after COVID. So many different veterinarians shut down their spay and neuter services. So, we have seen so many stray cats who are suffering under people not taking care of them,” says Melissa Plamondon, the assistant shelter manager and program coordinator with Cherryland Humane Society.

Plamondon says taking on an animal as part of your family is a serious commitment and one that should be taken with responsibility. That’s why Cherryland has a special match program to link animals with the right family.

“We can help pair them with an animal who can fit their lifestyle, whether it’s medical, behavioral, or just even an age thing. You know some people are really looking for kittens, other people really gravitate towards you know, bringing home those senior cats and giving them a really nice home. So, whatever it is that you’re looking for, we love to make sure that our adopters are set up for success by matching them with the perfect animal for them,” says Plamondon.

One young cat in particular has experienced some severe abuse with a previous owner and is now recovering and doing much better under the care of Cherryland Humane Society. The shelter has named her, River and Grand Traverse County Animal Control was able to get River out of what could have been a fatal situation.

“She came from an animal cruelty case. So when she first came here, she was really having a hard time. She didn’t trust humans, and I didn’t blame her whatsoever for that, but she has been socialized with staff. Medically she’s been doing so much better. She is looking for a good home for someone who’s going to give her that patience, that quiet time to really let her settle in and meet her new family,” says Plamondon.

River is about a year old and is ready for her forever home with someone who can provide a patient, loving atmosphere for her. Countless other cats and dogs with Cherryland Humane Society are also waiting to be adopted and have been with the shelter for months.

If you’d like to check out the animals looking for homes and to apply for the adoption match-matching process or to contact the humane society click here.