Card Riley Conservation and Wildlife Education Center: The Planet’s Precious Creatures Under One Roof

Lions, tigers, and bears… Oh my! These are the faces you’ll be met with when you decide to visit the Card Riley Conservation and Wildlife Education Center at Ferris State University in Big Rapids. Where else can you find all of these creatures under one roof? This education center is home to 200 species (and counting) who are from 52 different countries.

These animals that can be seen here on display have been here for the last 20 years. “We’ve had great taxidermy work where they replicate the animals in life-like poses and we’re very fortunate to be able to get these animals in here,” explains Donor, Roger Card.

Students, families, and individuals from across the state come together to learn about animals and their native habitats. Carrie Weis, the Director of Museums and Galleries at Ferris State University says, Normally you can expect an educational tour. We have trained students in our biology department that can provide you with a tour that will talk about the specimen, they’ll talk about adaptations, they’ll talk about the environment and the habitat.”

With the on-going pandemic, the education center has decided to take this time to do some renovations and expand their collection. The exhibit will be closed until January 2021.

