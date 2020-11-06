Brothers Revive Mason Co. Market and its Monstrous Cow Head

Brothers Greg and Charlie Nash grew up in Mason County before moving to Florida. On their way back from a trip to Michigan in summer 2019, they stopped at Bonser’s of Custer, a meat market.

“We came out here to get ring bologna for my mother,” Charlie Nash said. “We showed up and we saw the sign that it was closed. We decided right then and there, should we go ahead and buy this?”

The brothers did. On Dec. 26, 2019, they purchased the building with the plan to make it into a grocery store and deli called Nash Bros. Market.

“We knew that people would have to travel, basically into Ludington, to buy their food,” Charlie said. “There’s some people that live out here that have to travel maybe 20 to 25 miles one way.”

If you’ve driven down US-10, you’ve probably passed by this building dozens of times and seen the iconic cow head. It had sat vacant since 2016, but now it’s got new life thanks to the Nash brothers

The community was excited to see what they were doing.

“They were able to watch us transform the outside and always wondered what it looked like in the inside,” Charlie said. “I think everybody’s happy around here for the store and what we did for it.”

Custer resident Stanley McCumber worked at Bonser’s for nine years.

He said, “I was glad to see it come back into town…For people in the village, it’s nice for them to be able to run up to the store and grab something.”