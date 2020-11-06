Biden Takes The Lead in Pennsylvania

Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania with 6,000 votes.

The Associated Press has not yet called it for Biden, it’s still to close to call. Votes are still being counted.

But if he keeps Pennsylvania, he will receive the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

Trump prematurely claimed he had won Pennsylvania in a press conference Thursday evening, though the race had yet to be called and his lead in the state had narrowed significantly since Tuesday night when Trump had a double digit lead on Biden.

As workers continued counting the state’s mail in ballots Friday Morning, Biden pulled ahead of the president, flipping Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes.

This comes after Biden also took a narrow lead over Trump in Georgia Friday morning.

President Trump needs both Pennsylvania and Georgia to help rack up the the 270 electoral votes needed to secure his second term.

President Trump has a solid lead in both North Carolina and Alaska.

But Biden only needs one other state to secure his 270 electoral votes. The battlegrounds at the moment are Nevada, worth six electoral votes, Pennsylvania, worth 20, and Georgia, 16.