Biden Takes Narrow Lead in Georgia, Potential for Recount

Georgia could potentially go to a recount.

The president prematurely declared he was winning Georgia early Wednesday. Yet by early Friday, as workers continued counting the state’s mail in ballots, Biden pulled ahead of the president by more than 900 votes, flipping the state.

The contest is still too early for The Associated Press to call. Thousands of ballots are still left to be counted.

But at this point, President Donald Trump needs Georgia to secure his second term. Without its 16 electoral votes, he won’t receive the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

President Trump has a solid lead in both North Carolina and Alaska.

But Biden only needs one other state to secure his 270 electoral votes. The battlegrounds at the moment are Nevada, worth six electoral votes, Pennsylvania, worth 20, and Georgia.

Under Georgia law, if the margin between Biden and Trump is under half a percentage point of difference, a recount can be requested.