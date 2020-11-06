Benzie Co. Central School Bond Passes After Failing 3 Times

Benzie County Central School leaders are celebrating after their $39 million bond proposal passed this Election Day.

The fourth time was apparently the charm for them after voters said no to their bond proposals the past couple years.

The last time it was on the ballot, the measure failed by just 35 votes.

This time it passed by more than 700.

For superintendent Amiee Ehrfourth, her immediate reaction was excitement and relief. She credits its passage to a solid information and outreach campaign.

“I think the biggest change this time around was the information campaign, it was really about transparency and ensuring that people actually had the right information,” said Ehrsfourth. “Instead of having them come to us and come to our website and find that information, we went to them and said ‘what are your questions what do you want to know?’”

They focused on showing the community how the money would help their students and posting answers to FAQs on their social media accounts.

The highlights of the $39 million bond include major infrastructure repairs, a new bus garage and technology upgrades. A description of all the upgrades is here.

“It’ll be felt, obviously we’ll have warm rooms, and no leaky roofs, things like that, but it’s huge,” said Ehrsfourth.

They’re thankful for high turnouts at the polls and for the community support through the pandemic.

“I do think that in some regards, [the community] probably [does] really appreciate knowing that we’re here and we have ways to support them,” said Ehrsfourth.

The upgrades will begin immediately, and they hope to have a new building and bus garage done in two years.