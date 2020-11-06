Animal-Loving Author’s Book Sales to Benefit Cherryland Humane Society

You can help support Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City. The humane society much like the majority of animal shelters across the country, are seeing an increase in dogs and cats being brought into the organizations during the pandemic.

Author and animal lover, Tricia Frey of Grand Traverse County is still selling copies of her book, River Love: The True Story of a Wayward Sheltie, a Woman, and a Magical Place Called Rivershire at Pets Naturally on South Airport Road in Traverse City. The sale started in October and is ongoing through Sunday, November 15th.

The book is based on true events about how a stray sheltie dog named, Sheldon changed Frey’s life and the beautiful story of how animals have the ability to help us see life in a way we never thought we could.

Copies of River Love are being sold for $20, half of which will be donated to Cherryland Humane Society. Pets Naturally will also include a $5 coupon.

Pets Naturally is located at 1117 West South Airport Road in Traverse City.

For more information about River Love: The True Story of a Wayward Sheltie, a Woman, and a Magical Place Called Rivershire click here.