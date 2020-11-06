2020 Presidential Election Could Make History; Voter Turnout, Race, Gender, Religion

Although the presidential election isn’t over yet, it still could be one in the history books for many reasons.

“This election has been historic in a number of ways, one is just the voting in a pandemic, which we haven’t done in a while,” says J. Cherie Strachan, a political science professor at Central Michigan University.

Strachan says the pandemic didn’t stop voters from making their voices heard.

“Americans really stepped up and showed that they could turn out to vote and stand in lines and they could figure out how to cast their votes early and they made sure that they were represented in a very admirable way.”

She says this election had a historic voter turnout rate because campaigns reached new voters that didn’t vote in 2016.

“A high turnout was the name of the game. Turning out your base was the name of the game, turning out likely supporters who had not voted in past elections was sort of how the campaigns were going to win in this election.”

Younger voters, who usually struggle to show up at the polls, also saw an increase in voter participation.

“We saw that shifting and changing in this presidential election, we think for a number of reasons. One was that mobilization was up overall, so you would expect that would happen for young people,” says Strachan.

The election could also go down in history in terms of gender, religion and race.

If Biden wins, he would be only the second Catholic president in American history.

While Kamala Harris would be the first woman, African American and Indian American to become vice president.

“I wouldn’t be surprised in the future if we see more women of color stepping up because they’re coming up those ranks of activism and they’re coming up through those ranks,” says Strachan.