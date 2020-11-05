US Postal Service Investigating Fraud Allegation at Traverse City Post Office Branch

Concerns of accused fraud have the U.S. Postal Service sending inspectors to a Post Office branch in Traverse City.

The office of the inspector general had federal investigators at the branch on Barlow Street Thursday.

It comes after a group called Project Veritas posted a video which claims to identify a postal supervisor allegedly instructing employees to take mail-in ballots received on Wednesday and backdate them with a postmark for Tuesday.

It’s important to note that under Michigan law, it would be irrelevant to the results even if turns out to be true because ballots had to be in the hands of clerks by Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

Nevertheless, the Postal Service is investigating the claims.