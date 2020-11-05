U.S. Approaching 9.5M Positive COVID-19 Cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases nationwide is now approaching 9.5 million.

Infection rates are on the rise in nearly every state and many states are seeing hospitalizations at a record high.

In Nebraska, hospitals are looking to borrow nurses from other states. Health officials in Iowa and Missouri say they are reaching bed capacity.

New York City continues to keep the infection rate under control. The average rate of positive tests is just more than 1.7%, but NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is worried about an uptick.

“To the extent we stabilize around that level, that’s something we can handle for now. But again, that’s not where want to be for the long-term. We’re going to have to really buckle down to push that number back down,” de Blasio said.

Thursday, the United Kingdom will begin its four-week lockdown, closing all non-essential businesses including bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms. Schools and universities will remain open.