Troopers Investigate Gladwin Co. Animal Cruelty Complaint, Find Nearly 70 Dogs, 43 Livestock Malnourished

A Gladwin County woman is being investigated for multiple animal cruelty charges.

State police were called to Dutcher Road in Butman Township for an animal cruelty complaint.

Troopers say they found hundreds of animals that were not being properly cared for and many dead animals not properly disposed of.

Nearly 70 dogs were taken to various local animal shelters and more than 40 livestock, including turkeys, sheep, pigs, goats, cows and horses — are all being cared for by people in the community.