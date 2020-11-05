Treetops Thursdays: Family-Fun During the Wintertime

Well, the leaves have dropped, and now we are on the watch for snow so we can enjoy a few of Michigan’s favorite pastimes – skiing and snowboarding.

We head to one of the most family-friendly resorts around to see how they’re changing up the slopes to make sure skiers and snowboarders of all ages get in their runs.

The director of golf and skiing for Treetops Resort in Gaylord, Kevin McKinley is very excited about their changes. “We have a beginner area, and it has the least amount of pitch. This is where we will host lots of lessons and learning”. In addition to their beginner’s area, they will be installing a new lift system to provide another way to travel up the slopes. “We just ordered a Magic Carpet Lift that acts like a conveyor belt on snow,” McKinley mentioned. This method will make it much easier and safer for the smaller riders.

