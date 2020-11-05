TC Therapist Says to Be Mindful of Election Stress, Social Media

Even though Election Day has passed, many people are still experiencing a pit feeling in their stomach about what will happen next.

One Traverse City therapist says the biggest factor in reducing that stress is stepping away from your devices.

Licsenced Clinical Social Worker and owner of Life’s Work Clinic, Adam Devaney says, “One of those things that can really drive people’s stress levels up is interacting with people, especially people with different political views, on social media. So, one of the first things you can do to keep yourself healthy is to disengage from engaging on social media.”

He says Facebook wars are playing a large role in the Election conversation and are causing more harm than good.

“This sort of engagement on social media definitely drives things like anxiety, angst, and the sort of separation experience,” said Devaney.

He also says if you feel anxious you should stop and take notice of where you’re feeling it. Devaney says, “A little disruption in your gut, a racing heart, shorter and shorter breathing, things like that. When these things start coming up it might be time to disengage.”

Katie Kniss is a Traverse City resident and is fighting her stress by praying with different people throughout the community.

Kniss says, “A lot of people just get the sense that somethings not right and that again creates that fear and that anxiety. So I think it’s felt from people on both sides.”

Kniss says we can’t start letting the stress of the election effect relationships.

“Remain kind. You don’t fix anything by lashing out in anger. Find the truth,” said Kniss.

Kniss says she is going to continue supporting her community during this