Table Health Three-Part Thyroid Health Series

You might not realize it, but our thyroid gland plays a huge role in our overall health. It actually influences every cell in our body and sometimes the symptoms of an overactive or underactive thyroid go undiagnosed.

That’s why Table Health in Traverse City is hosting a three-part workshop series to educate women and men on thyroid functions and ways to nourish this part of our body.

Jennifer Lyon, DO, Carol Bell, Registered Dietitian, and Erin Gysbers OT will be leading the workshops. A new topic to heal your thyroid will be covered each week during the series and will also feature foods that can support your thyroid function.

The classes start Thursday, November 5th and will happen on the 12th and 19th as well.

To see how the classes will work and what you can expect, click here for the Table Health website that includes registration details.