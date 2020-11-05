Senate Balance of Power: Three Key Races to Watch

Democratic incumbent Senator Gary Peters is heading back to Washington after beating Republican John James in a tight Senate race.

Peters won his first reelection campaign by about 80,000 votes.

This is James’ second time losing in a U.S. Senate race in Michigan.

Michigan decided on its representation in the U.S. Senate, but the fight for control comes down to two states and three races.

The first is in North Carolina, where the Republican senator is keeping a small lead over the Democratic challenger.

We’re also watching two Senate races in Georgia, where’s there a chance both could end up in a January runoff, meaning it could take months to find out which party controls the Senate.

The Senate’s current leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he’s in suspense just like everyone else.

On the House side, Democrats are expected to keep their majority with a much slimmer margin.

They flipped two red seats to blue but Republicans flipped eight, and there are still more than two dozen races considered toss-ups.