Rise in COVID-19 Cases Attributed to Small Gatherings, Nursing Homes, Leaving Impact on Contact Tracing

COVID-19 cases are rising across the state including Northern Michigan.

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan says there’s not just one cause and it’s impacting public health capacity.

“We have had a rapid rise in cases over the past two weeks,” health officer Lisa Peacock said.

The health department says there’s not just *one cause.

Some nursing homes are seeing outbreaks, including Villa at the Bay in Petoskey.

“It’s a stark reality this virus continues to make its way through the community to the vulnerable,” Peacock said.

Small gatherings are also leading to a rise in cases.

“It’s important to remember we can get COVID from the people in our inner circle,” Peacock said. “When a person in that circle goes to work or school or a social or sporting event, they bring those close contacts back and our circle grows.”

With cases rising and people have more close contacts, it’s putting a strain on public health capacity, including their ability to contact trace.

“We’ve had teams working every day, 7 days a week,” Peacock said. “Now we’re working nearly around the clock.”

Peacock said sometimes they are prioritizing investigations with high risk cases that can lead to outbreaks.

She says you can help them out.

“We need everyone to remember that if someone learns that they have tested positive for COVID, we need them to immediately isolate,” Peacock said. “They need to inform their close contacts in the need to quarantine for 14 days from the last contact with the positive case.”

They say it’s important to not let up now.

“This is a marathon, it’s not a sprint,” said medical director Dr. Josh Meyerson. “It’s been going on for a while and it will continue to go on for a while.”