Rep. Jason Wentworth to be New GOP Speaker of Michigan State House

Michigan Republicans will keep control of the State House and on Thursday they announced their new leadership team.

For the second term in a row, the speaker of the house will be from northern Michigan.

Clare’s Jason Wentworth moves from speaker pro temp to Speaker of the House in the next legislature.

He will be the face and top decision make for the entire chamber, but specifically the Republican caucus.

Wentworth says he is a quiet, confident leader and expects to have bipartisan success in the House.

“We can continue that same success the momentum going into the next two years and that includes working in a bipartisan way. I think we’ve done that this cycle several times with the democrats in the house working on criminal justice reform. This major reform we have not been able to accomplish in our state for a long time we’ve done that for this term. I’m very proud of that and I’m looking forward to continuing that partnership with house democrats in the future,” said Rep. Wentworth.

The new legislature takes office the first week of January.

Lake Ann’s Jack O’Malley was named Chief Deputy Whip.