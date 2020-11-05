Northwest Michigan Works! Kicks-Off National Apprenticeship Week with Zoom Events

Northwest Michigan Works! is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week with (3) live Zoom events geared towards teens, parents, and teachers.

The dates and times for the information sessions are:

Precision Plumbing, Plumbing & HVAC, November 9, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm.

Kalkaska Memorial Healthcare Center, Healthcare, November 11, 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm.

Boyne Resorts, Culinary, November 12, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm.

According to the Manager at Northwest Michigan Works!, Evelyn Szpliet this is a great opportunity to explore other options besides college. “An apprenticeship is completely employer-driven, and they design the training plan, and they teach you how to do the job while you get paid”. She also mentioned how valuable it is especially for students who don’t want to accumulate too much school debt. “When an apprentice completes the program, they complete it without a hefty debt, and a full-time career”.

Registration is required to attend the events listed above. Send RSVP to Evelyn.Szpliet@NetworksNorthwest.org.

