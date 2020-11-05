NMC Sees Increase in Students Due to Future for Frontliners Program

The state of Michigan is giving back to those who worked the frontlines during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The state set aside $24 million of Gov. Whitmer’s CARES Act for the Future for Frontliners program.

“It’s for anybody who worked during the pandemic through April 1 and June 30,” said Northwestern Michigan College Director of Admissions Cathryn Claerhout. “It’s a scholarship that pays for admission and fees up to an Associate’s Degree for anyone looking to go back that qualifies for the scholarship.”

Northwestern Michigan College saw a lot of people apply using the scholarship.

“We have over 1,200 students that applied for that scholarship,” Claerhout said.

Even students already enrolled can apply for the scholarship.

“We have 382 of that 1254 that are current students of ours,” Claerhout said. “They are taking advantage of that.”

Statewide, over 70,000 people have applied for the program.

“At this point because there are so many people going through the process, the state said they’re kind of backlogged a little so it’s taking them about 6-8 weeks for them to verify information,” Claerhout said. “I don’t think anybody knew when we first talked about this in June that there was going to be that much of people taking advantage of it.”

These frontline workers come from all different fields.

“We see students within nursing that are in our nursing program that may have been doing clinicals at that point in time,” Claerhout said. “We had students that were working in restaurants, working at your grocery stores, a lot of different areas.”

It’s a program even employers can get behind, too.

“It’s a good reward for people that stuck it out and tried to work through this pandemic for everybody else,” said Justice Walraven of Walraven’s Market. “It’s a good reward and allows them to further their careers.”

The deadline to apply is Dec. 31.