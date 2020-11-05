New TCAPS Board Members Speak Out on District’s Past, Present, and Future

Traverse City schools will have several new names on the school board after Tuesday’s election. Three TCAPS incumbents ran for re-election, and all three were unseated by brand new faces. Current board members Jane Klegman, Jeff Leonhardt, and Ben McGuire lost their seats. Josey Ballenger, Flournoy Humphreys, and Scott Newman-Bale were elected on Tuesday.

It comes after a long and tumultuous 13 months, that included the resignation of Superintendent Ann Cardon after just 78 days on the job; and criticism over the board’s handling of that issue and a lawsuit that followed over a lack of transparency.

Each of the candidates discussed why they wanted to run. Ballenger is a mother of two TCAPS students. “ I have volunteered in the classroom for six years so I have seen first-hand the challenges that students and teachers face on a daily basis. And what I do for a living is evaluate the effectiveness of government programs and make recommendations for improvement and I’ve been doing that for 18 years…. This really brings together my professional experience and my personal interest in serving our community.”

Humphreys says, “I’ve been in education for 33 years. We have a great school district with TCAPS and a wonderful community. I just saw some things happening that I felt could have been handled much better. Instead of complaining about it I just thought I’d get off the sideline and help to be part of the solution.”

Scott Newman-Bale also has two kids in the district. “I’m realizing very quickly what I got myself in for. The amount of work. I’m obviously excited and I think I’m hopefully going to make a very positive impact on TCAPS and the school board as well.”

Tuesday’s election means the seven member school board will have three new members, and Humphreys says the public deserved something different. “I think it shows they were watching a listening and they were very frustrated. I think they didn’t like some of the members were behaving and the ways some of the decisions were being made.”

Josey Ballenger was also frustrated. “My campaign was focused on the classroom, community, and trust…. I think we now have turned a page and built a better board that is going to be more collaborative and more transparent and accountable to the community.”

The transition may take some time. Humphreys says, “We’ve got our jobs cut out for us with regaining and rebuilding partnerships, relationships and trust.” Newman-Bale says, “Coming in, we have to, the new three new members have to work with who is already on the board. So we’ve got to establish relations with four other people.” He adds, “We’ve got a great school system and if we can all get on the same page and get in the same direction then we can really take this to a new level.”

Accountability, trust, and transparency have all been key components in the campaign leading up to the election. But just because it’s over and three new board members are in place, they say those issues don’t go away. Newman-Bale doesn’t want to dwell on the past, but acknowledges there are unresolved issues. “Personally I am only really interested in moving forward. Obviously to do that you have to close out the existing issues that remain open. There was a lot of trust issues that I think can be easily rectified. And I wanted to focus on that.”

Humphreys agrees there are loose ends and says the public still has a right to know what happened with Ann Cardon’s departure. “Tie up those loose ends and do it right. And do it transparently…. and (with) truth and honesty and make the best decisions in the open for our students, families, and faculty. I do think we can tie those issues up, resolve those issues and make it a little bit more known to exactly what went on with that.”

All three new board members say the ongoing COVID concerns are a priority – and so are the budget issues facing the district. Ballenger says, “We’ve got long-term issues to work towards. We need to start thinking about next year’s budget and the possibility we might not get the state and federal funding we got this past year.…. We dodged a bullet quite frankly and got a flat budget for this current school year. We might not be so fortunate next year so we’re going to have to take a hard look at our finances.”

Budgeting is a priority for Newman-Bale as well. “My real long-term objective of being on the board is the financial side, and fighting for equitable funding. Working on a position where we can get trust in the community, so that we can do dedicated fundraising for specific items.”

Ballenger says, “I think we need to uphold the promises we’ve made in terms of accountability, fiscal responsibility, and integrity and I very much look forward to being a part of that new team.” She adds, “I think the community has spoken and this is now the time we can maximize on the community’s interest and optimism for TCAPS.”