There’s a new spot to enjoy a delicious meal on Higgins Lake.

The Cut River Grille recently opened their doors and has a lot to offer.

Their menu is filled with craft cocktails, wine and several unique recipes made from scratch.

In addition to the menu items, you can check out some of their specials on their Facebook page.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us a look at some of their menu items.