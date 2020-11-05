MI Court of Claims Judge Dismisses Trump Campaigns Efforts to Stop Counting of Absentee Ballots

A Michigan Court of Claims judge dismissed Trump Campaigns effort to stop the counting of absentee ballots in Michigan.

Eric Ostergren from Roscommon County was a poll challenger in Oakland County. He says during the counting of absentee ballots, he was asked to leave.

On Wednesday, Ostergren and the Trump Campaign filed a lawsuit to stop the counting of absentee ballots in Michigan.

“I think it was a very slip shot operation how the whole thing was operated,” says Ostergren. “I was basically forcibly removed, from although I just left on my own, from a job that I was trying to do.”

However today, Judge Cynthia Stephens ruled against the claims that alleged poll challengers were kept from participating in the counting of absentee ballots, poll challengers weren’t allowed to view footage of absentee ballot drop boxes and that a Detroit poll worker was asked to change the date on an absentee ballot to November 2nd.

Matt Cross a municipal attorney at Plunkett Cooney says he says he understands why the Trump Campaign rushed to file the lawsuit:

“They’re filing suits like this all over the country, but for me, it seems like they’re trying to do it to narrow the margin for Joe Biden, to get it within that window, where an automatic recount would be triggered.”

However, Cross says it likely won’t change anything:

“The odds of this leading to the altering of results in any material way, I just don’t see how that’s statistically possible.”

An appeal from the Trump Campaign is expected following the Judge Stephens ruling.