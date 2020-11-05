Married in the Mitten: The Magic Shuttle Bus’ Volkswagen Photo Booth

A popular feature at any wedding reception now days is the very fun and trendy photo booth. In this Married in the Mitten, we chat with the founder and owner of The Magic Shuttle Bus, Sean Mackey about how they turned a classic Volkswagen van into the perfect photo-op.

“It’s a 1971, fully restored Volkswagen passenger van, and we take this to weddings and set it up as a photo booth to where guests can use it at a wedding reception,” said Mackey. The idea for reinventing the van as a portable photo booth wasn’t always the plan. They first purchased it as a way to transport the bride, groom, and the wedding party. “We thought it would be cool… but it sounded like cans rattling”. After tossing around a few ideas, they decided to give it a new purpose as a photo booth.

“When we set it up – the photo sign comes up and it illuminates so you can use it in the daytime or nighttime. Then, the guests can choose from a bunch of props in the back hatch. After entering into the van they touch a screen and it takes a series of four or five photos of them”.

The Volkswagen photo booth is not just for weddings, it can be used for any event like corporate parties, family gatherings, or anything in between.

