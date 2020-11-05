Hook & Hunting: Ammunition Sales

We are approaching the start of firearm deer season in Michigan and local gun stores say there’s high demand for one item in particular.

Hample’s Gun Company in Traverse City says the most popular calibers of ammunition for deer hunters are hard to find right now.

They say ammunition in general is in short supply.

It’s partly because of a large number of new gun owners and supply chains still catching up from coronavirus shut downs.

“We still have a reasonable good inventory of the most popular calibers in order to serve our customers, and are limiting sales of one box per caliber per customer,” said Owner Rodrigo Meirelles.

Hample’s says aside from making sure you have the firearm deer season essentials, make sure you read up on the new regulations in place for this year.