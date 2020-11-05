Grand Traverse County Clerk Discusses Ballot Disinformation on Social Media

Almost as soon as the counting of votes began, disinformation began spreading on social media.

Everything from ballot markings to numbers reported by the state were called into question.

Post have flooded social media in the last 24 hours, claiming #sharpiegate is an effort to somehow sway the election.

But if you marked your ballot with a sharpie, your vote still counted.

“The sharpies are okay to use in the precinct, the bureau even sends them to the local jurisdictions to use. If for some reason the marking device bled through then in an absentee ballot, a Republican and a Democrat together would duplicate the ballot so it’s bipartisan there. If it’s in the polling precinct it would just spit out and the person would be able to vote another ballot,” explained Grand Traverse County Clerk Bonnie Scheele.

Posts questioned Michigan’s presidential vote totals, a number the Secretary of State explained would change as more votes were counted.

“There is a lot of work involved, even in the absentee, you’re not just throwing ballots into a machine, there’s a lot of verification and work ahead of time that these workers have to verify the signatures, and they’re counting and making sure everything balances before they even open them,” said Scheele.

And with record voting numbers, counting all the votes takes time.

“They need to count every single ballot in every single state because it’s not just the race for president that’s on there, you have state and local candidates, we have to know if they won or not, so you can’t just stop counting ballots,” said Scheele.

Michigan saw around 71% of eligible voters take part in this year’s election, the highest percentage since 1960.