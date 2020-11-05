Gov. Whitmer Calls for a Legislative Mask Mandate as COVID-19 Cases Spike

With now record numbers of COVID-19 cases in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is calling on Michiganders to be responsible for their personal health, whether mandated by the state or not.

She held a press conference in Lansing Thursday afternoon.

When COVID-19 initially hit, Michigan saw that first spike and drastic measures were taken across the state to try to flatten the curve.

The curve was flattened, rules were loosened and now the virus spikes are higher than they ever were.

“Fighting this virus needs to be a team sport,” says Governor Whitmer.

Coronavirus cases are spiking, deaths are climbing and it’s reached a point now where contact tracing isn’t working, the state is seeing uncontrolled spread.

“As many as 50% of positive cases that we investigate, have no idea how they got the virus,” says Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Whitmer showed charts showing how cases have taken off once she lost her executive orders. Directives from the Department of Health and Human Services replaced many of the orders but compliance hasn’t kept up.

Now she is turning to the legislature to help her by making a mask mandate state law.

“I do think that codification, while it might not change the fact that this is the law, it reinforces that we are all in this together,” said Whitmer, “We have to get the politics out of this public health crisis.”

Dr. Khaldun says that as cases rise, hospitalizations aren’t far behind and then those spikes are followed by deaths. They will unless something changes.

“If we don’t do anything else, if we don’t change our behaviors, we could be seeing up to 100 deaths a day by the end of December,” says Khaldun.

As the number of COVID-19 cases dropped over the summer so too did the frequency of Whitmer’s press conference updates but as the numbers are ticking up she said Thursday she will plan on holding press conferences more frequently.