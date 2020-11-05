Election 2020: Vote Recount Rules in Key Battleground States

Several closely-contested states in the 2020 presidential race may re-tally their votes if totals fall within narrow margins or a campaign requests a recount.

As Democrat Joe Biden inches closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, President Donald Trump’s campaign has put into action the legal strategy the president had signaled for weeks.

Trump’s campaign filed legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Michigan Wednesday, largely to demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted.

Thursday morning, a judge dismissed a lawsuit from the Trump campaign in Georgia over concerns about 53 absentee ballots. Thursday afternoon, a Michigan judge dismissed a lawsuit by President Donald Trump’s campaign in a dispute over whether Republican challengers had access to the handling of absentee ballots.

Judge Cynthia Stephens noted that the lawsuit was filed late Wednesday afternoon, just hours before the last ballots were counted. She also said the defendant, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, was the wrong person to sue because she doesn’t control the logistics of local ballot counting, even if she is the state’s chief election officer.

The Trump campaign claimed Benson was allowing absentee ballots to be counted without teams of bipartisan observers as well as challengers. Benson denied the allegations.

Below, you can see the rules and deadlines for vote recounts in several tightly-contested states in the 2020 presidential race.