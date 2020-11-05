Ballots Continue to be Counted in Key States

As of now, neither Joe Biden nor President Trump have the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election.

Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina and Alaska are yet to be called. All of these states are still counting votes.

But President Trump wants them to stop counting ballots in places he’s ahead. The Trump campaign announced they are filling lawsuits over vote counts in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

In Michigan, the Trump campaign claims a Roscommon County ballot challenger did not have access to the process where votes are being counted. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf disapproves with the legal actions.

“These attempts to subvert the Democratic process are simply disgraceful,” Wolf said.

More results are expected to come in Thursday in all the undecided races.

And here is a look at how the states popular vote count for the presidential race. Again you can see Joe Biden won the state, taking Michigan’s 16 electoral votes.

In most states whoever wins the popular vote takes all of the state’s electoral votes.

The Trump campaign will also ask for a recount in Wisconsin.

Protests are popping up all across the country following the 2020 presidential election.

People from both parties took to the streets, especially in key battleground states.

In Arizona, protesters gathered outside the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office.

In Nevada, where votes are still being counted, protests gathered outside the Clark County Elections Office.

And protesters in Minnesota shut down a major intersection, the message many are shouting: count every vote.