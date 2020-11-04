Voters Hope for Peace as Nation Waits for Presidential Results

Ballots are cast, now we wait patiently to hear who will be president.

Because of the large amount of absentee ballots, it could take a few days before we know.

Voters in Traverse City, Grayling, and the surrounding areas shared their perspectives with 9&10.

Tony Blocher says, “I’m hoping we get what we had last four years. He’s done everything he said he was gonna do. I think the next four years would be better for all of us. I think we should have known results last night.”

Steve Phillips says, “It was pretty crazy election. It was like the each show we’re calling each other liars and stuff like that and it was like the proof was, if you researched it, who was lying, you know, and it was like, I know who’s gonna win, but I’ll wait for the results.”

Tony Carlisle says, “I want a peaceful turnout. I do have feelings that they’ll be some kind of protest if there’s a fight against what actually happens.”

Daniel Gay says, “I hope people in communities will organize around the needs of the community and the things going on in our country to really change things.”

Curt Kopko says, “Let’s hope that some civility comes out of it and we can just keep moving forward towards progress…We’ve all got to come together. You’ve got to heal each-other and accept the results. Hopefully we can all just get along and make it work.”

Samantha Hipsher says, “This is my first election that I’m voting in actually and it’s been pretty scary that this is such a big election and it’s the first one I’ve been apart of…There’s a lot of division between both parties and I think that now is more important than ever for young people to get out and vote. I mean, make a difference.”

Stephanie Mora says, “I just sort of hope that all of us can realize that we have a lot more common ground than I think people have thought about during this whole election time.”