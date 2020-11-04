U.S. Battles COVID-19 Surge

Coronavirus cases continue to surge around the world.

And in the U.S., some of the political battleground states are also battlegrounds for the virus.

In Michigan, more cases confirmed each day than at any other point during this pandemic.

Wisconsin is experiencing one of the biggest surges, almost a third of its test results are coming back positive.

Pennsylvania broke a new record for a biggest single day increase.

And people in Massachusetts are now under a stay at home advisory in attempt to curb rising case numbers.

Massachusetts GOV. Charlie Baker says, “We are telling people to go home. We are not telling them to go to their friends’ houses or neighbor’s houses or what have you. We’re telling them to go home.”

In Europe, Austria, Greece and Sweden joined the list of countries ordering new pandemic restrictions.

And in Paris, one person is getting infected every 30 seconds.