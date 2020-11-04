Trump Campaign Says It Will Request Recount for Wisconsin Election Results
The final states to be called in the Presidential Election are Michigan, Alaska, Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.
Wisconsin was declared a victory for Joe Biden shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
The Trump Campaign says it’s immediately requesting a recount in the battleground state.
The Trump Campaign manager cited reports of “irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results.”
Under Wisconsin law, a campaign can’t petition for a recount until the State Election Commission completes the canvass from County Election Boards.
That might not happen for another two weeks.