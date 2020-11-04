Staycation on ‘The Four’: Wings, Mac, & Brew Cruise in Gaylord – Pine Squirrel

On Thursday, November 19, Big Buck Brewery, Pine Squirrel, and the Iron Pig Smokehouse will be showcasing their delicious eats during their Wings, Mac, & Brew Cruise in Gaylord. The event runs from 6 PM – 9 PM, and each ticket holder will be able to enjoy a beer, wings, and mac ‘n’ cheese platter at each restaurant. The cruise will start at Big Buck Brewery at 550 South Wisconsin Avenue, and a bus will take attendees to the other locations. Each ticket is $55 and can be purchased here. The deadline to purchase tickets is November 10.

The Pine Squirrel is the second stop on this food-venture located at 1600 S Otsego Avenue. Their line-up features wings paired with three different dipping sauces, including their homemade BBQ sauce – Squirrel Sauce. Plus, you’ll get to sample some of their delicious mac ‘n’ cheese, and one of their cool and crisp craft beers.

“Our wings are crispy, bone-in, and non-breaded,” said restaurant manager, Denise Gilling. “They are a wonderful and popular item on our menu”.

She also mentioned how an event like this is a great way to help support small businesses and the community. “There are three wonderful restaurants in our area, we all like to support each other. That’s a big thing for a small community especially”.

