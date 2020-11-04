Secretary of State optimistic ballot totals finish ahead of schedule

More than five million people voted in Michigan this election cycle, more than any election before and that’s greatly due to the rise of absentee voting.

With the expanded absentee voter rights, 3.5 million absentee ballots were requested in the state of Michigan. Early projections expected final results not to come until Friday. It was really going to hinge on how the major cities and counties reacted to the influx of ballots and the city of Detroit worked well ahead of schedule.

“To me, really, the winner is democracy today,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, “I don’t mean to sound trite or cheesy but it’s just true.”

Elections are supposed to be the voice of the people. That voice gets more accurate as more people vote.

But with those votes, comes the burden of counting them. And that takes time. Small communities could handle the voter surge.

“I fully expect that many local clerks will be fully done with their tabulation tonight,” Benson said Tuesday night.

But large communities would take time, Detroit being the slowest but surprisingly they blew away expectations.

“Which is just extraordinary and really puts us on track to see our results much sooner than we ever anticipated,” said Benson.

When the major communities finally do get counted, the races can swing quickly.

“We do have to wait until there’s a full tabulation before we call any close race,” said Benson, “Before we have any sense of any winner or loser.”

In a national race as tight as it is, a swing within Michigan can swing the entire election.

“We recognize that are there are a lot of eyes on Michigan tonight,” said Benson, “There will be in the days that follow.”