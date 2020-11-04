Secretary of State Benson Provides Update on Counting Process in Michigan

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the job of tabulating all the ballots in Michigan was completed Wednesday night.

Sooner than expected.

Volunteers worked all day Tuesday and Wednesday to count remaining absentee ballots at the TCF Center in Detroit.

It’s a process that is open to the public.

At one point, people showed up yelling at volunteers to stop counting.

Something the Trump Campaign is suing Michigan to force them to do.

Benson calls that lawsuit frivolous and says the disruption didn’t accomplish anything.

“The counting at TCF was transparent. If the people who showed up later in the day thought they could distract counters, they don’t know Detroit,” said Benson.

Benson says the ballot counting was efficient and secure.

Now, Michigan’s totals will head to the canvassing process to make the final count official.