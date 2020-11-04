Norte’s Third Annual Cranksgiving Helps Those in Need this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving isn’t always about the food on the table or the holiday decorations. It’s a time when we need to be grateful and help others if we can step up and do so. That’s why Norte Youth Cycling in Traverse City is hosting their third annual Cranksgiving event on November 22nd.

Known as “a food drive on two wheels” Cranksgiving has Norte working with Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan for a part bicycle ride and part food drive going on during November. The mission is to benefit northern Michigan charities and families preparing for Thanksgiving. The organization wants people to ride bikes and simply give back.

Norte is hosting teams for two communities, one in Traverse City and one in Elk Rapids. Teams can arrive between 11 a.m. and noon to check-in and receive any instructions.

There are specific COVID-19 guidelines for this year’s Cranksgiving. This includes a health check when you arrive, wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands.

For more details about how you can take part this year, including the instructions and locations of both events in Traverse City and Elk Rapids click here for the Norte website.