National Stress Awareness Day: Mental Wellness Counseling Offering Tips to Manage Everyday Stress

2020 has proven to be an unpredictable year filled with plenty of stress and anxiety. In honor of National Stress Awareness Day, the four’s Madison Gardner went to Mental Wellness Counseling to learn about stress and best practices for managing the stresses and anxieties of everyday life.

Christina Walsh, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who does Psychotherapy at Mental Wellness Counseling says, “It always looks different. Your stress is personal to you. What stresses me out might not stress you out at all. So when you’re looking for ways to reduce your stress or anxiety, those general things you have to find something that is specific to you.”

BEST PRACTICES

Breathing 4×4: This is when you inhale for 4 counts, hold for 4 counts and then exhale for an additional 4. This keeps you grounded and present in the moment.

Stress balls/fidget toys: Fidget spinners, hacky sacks, chewing gum, etc. Christina suggests keeping your hands busy. This will redirect your brain.

Grounding your senses: This is a popular tool to keep you present as well. In this exercise you are responsible for finding 5 things to see, 4 things to touch, 3 things to smell, 2 things to hear, and one thing to taste. This is something you can do anywhere at any time.

Not only are there a number of techniques to slow your brain, but there are also physical practices to help manage stress and anxiety-like acupuncture. Kara Shaub is a licensed acupuncturist who helps people through this ancient practice. Kara explains, “We all hold a different whether it’s in your neck and shoulders or it’s affecting your sleep or digestion. It’s all connected and acupuncture is really great for treating the root cause of that.”

