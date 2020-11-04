Munson Healthcare Seeing Peak Number of COVID-19 Hospitalizations Since Outbreak Started

Munson Healthcare says they’re seeing their highest number of coronavirus hospitalizations so far this year.

As of Wednesday morning, the system had 36 in-patients with COVID-19, up from an average of between 10-12 patients earlier this year.

50 We are starting to see our number of COVID in patients creeping up on a daily basis,” said Dianne Michalek, the vice president of marketing and corporate communications at Munson Healthcare. “I would say we’re at peak now. But we’re in a much better position to treat these patients.”

Michalek says even though patient volume has increased, symptom severity has decreased compared to earlier this year, and they’re not sure why.

She says they’re prepared for an “onslaught” of new patients as outbreaks increase in neighboring regions.

“Because a lot of the hospitals in Green Bay and Wisconsin areas have reached their capacity…the UP is starting to send some of their patients to the Lower Peninsula, and then we’re seeing really big surges in the Grand Rapids area,” said Michalek.

Thankfully, the healthcare system says they’re equipped with enough personal protective equipment and knowledge to handle it, even though ICUs are starting to fill up, another thing they anticipated.

“We have ways that we can expand our bed capacity in certain situations, change other rooms to negative pressure rooms to treat those COVID patients,” said Michalek. “We’ve never been in a better situation through the pandemic with PPE, we’re fully stocked.”

Munson asks everyone to continue wearing masks and to get a flu vaccine so they’re not fighting two diseases at once.

“[A flu outbreak] will really stress our healthcare system, and vaccination is just the best thing we can all do to help protect each other, so get your flu vaccination, please.”