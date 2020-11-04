Michigan Officials Report 4,101 New COVID-19 Cases, 19 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 4,101 new cases of the coronavirus and 19 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 192,096 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,419 COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday the state was at 187,995 confirmed cases with 7,400 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of October 30, 121,093 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days

Coronavirus cases continue to surge around the world.

And in the U.S., some of the political battleground states are also battlegrounds for the virus.

In Michigan, more cases confirmed each day than at any other point during this pandemic.

Wisconsin is experiencing one of the biggest surges, almost a third of its test results are coming back positive.

Pennsylvania broke a new record for a biggest single day increase.

And people in Massachusetts are now under a stay at home advisory in attempt to curb rising case numbers.

Massachusetts GOV. Charlie Baker says, “We are telling people to go home. We are not telling them to go to their friends’ houses or neighbor’s houses or what have you. We’re telling them to go home.”

In Europe, Austria, Greece and Sweden joined the list of countries ordering new pandemic restrictions.

And in Paris, one person is getting infected every 30 seconds.

