Michigan House Speaker Discusses Likely GOP Majority in State House

On the state level, it looks like Michigan Republicans will keep control of the House of Representatives for another two years.

“I am incredibly proud of our caucus. It was an incredible team effort, and I’m thankful to the people of our state that chose House Republicans again to be in charge with the gavel and lead this state forward,” said House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

And with a Republican majority for another two years, what does that mean for the contentious back and forth with the Democratic Governor’s office? Especially over issues like coronavirus regulations.

“I think the Supreme Court’s ruling was pretty clear that the constitution is still a constitution, even in a pandemic and no amount of partisan politics can change that, and they ordered the governor has to work with the legislature, so I’m optimistic she’ll begin cooperating with us,” said Chatfield.

And beyond just coronavirus regulations, there will be other issues to tackle like the state budget and the economic challenges of the coronavirus.

“It’s going to require continued partnership and cooperation with what the Supreme Court just said that Governor Whitmer has to work with the legislature and not go it alone, I think it’s going to require all of them to come together,” said Chatfield.