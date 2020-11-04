Michigan Absentee Ballot Numbers Force Late Voting Statewide

Michigan shattered nearly every state voting record this election cycle and because of all those added voters, the process of counting them has taken longer than usual.

“It’s great to see the process working,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, “It’s great to see that, throughout this election, more citizens voted in Michigan than ever before.”

Nearly 5.5 million voters total with 3.3 million of them absentee.

Michiganders turned out to vote this election cycle, putting the pressure on clerks and the state to keep up.

“Our job is to do right by them and to make sure that we do count every valid ballot so that their voices can be heard,“ said Benson.

Early projections said we wouldn’t get final tallies until Friday but volunteers worked through the night in the state’s largest municipality, Detroit, to beat expectations.

“Even when a ballot comes in, it has to be validated with the signature on the envelope,” said Benson, “It has to be checked with the signature that we have on file.”

Any discrepancies and the ballot must be checked by both parties to agree on the voter’s intent. Wednesday, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit to halt counting after campaign representatives weren’t allowed “meaningful access to the counting locations.”

“We have many secure protocols in place to confirm the validity of every ballot,” said Benson, “In fact that’s why it’s taking so much time our goal is to ensure that we are being transparent but also fully accurate.”

If it was up to Benson and the state’s clerks, they would have counted the absentee ballots early and gotten a tally done Tuesday night. A rule change like that was struck down.

“Our state legislature chose not to make that change to our laws,” said Benson, “Here we are in Michigan, where we are counting the ballot long after the polls have closed.”