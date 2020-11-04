Michelle Cooks: Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Tacos
Cauliflower is one of those vegetables that can be transformed pretty much into anything. In this edition of Michelle Cooks, she shows us how it can be an excellent replacement for meat in traditional tacos while still providing that valuable protein.
Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Tacos from EatingWell
Ingredients
Directions
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil.
- Combine lime juice, chipotles to taste, honey, garlic and salt in a blender. Process until mostly smooth. Place cauliflower in a large bowl, add the sauce, and stir to coat. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle onion on top.
- Roast, stirring once, until the cauliflower is tender and browned in spots, 18 to 20 minutes.
- Serve the vegetables and beans in tortillas, topped with cheese and garnished with cabbage, cilantro, guacamole, jalapeños and/or lime wedges.