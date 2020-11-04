‘Light the World in Teal’ for Alzheimer’s Awareness on November 5

On November 5, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will ‘Light the World in Teal‘ to help spread awareness about this terrible disease.

More than 250 landmarks throughout the United States, as well as nine other countries, are planning to participate in this wonderful initiative.

They are inviting people from all walks of life to join in. They are encouraged to light a building in teal, wear teal – like t-shirts, jewelry, hats, or other accessories, and/or post a photo on social media with a ‘teal’ filter.

To learn more about how to participate in ‘Light the World in Teal’, click here.

For more information about the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, click here.