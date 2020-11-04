Four Ways to Celebrate National Family Caregivers Month

It’s National Family Caregivers Month, which is a time to recognize and reward those who give their time and resources all year to help loved ones.

Little acts can make a big difference, and here are a few ways you can support them.

Educate yourself about Alzheimer’s disease, its symptoms, its progression, and the common challenges facing caregivers. The more you know, the easier it will be to find ways to help.

Make a standing appointment to give the caregiver a break. Spend time with the person living with dementia, even if it’s just an hour. Participate in a support group or do something else that helps them recharge.

Be specific and be flexible. Open-ended offers of support like ‘let me know if I can help’ may be well-intended, but can often be dismissed. Instead, be more specific like ‘I’m going to the store, what do you need?’. Let them know that you are continually there for them.

Join the fight. Volunteer with your local Alzheimer’s Association Chapter, participate in a fundraising event like “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” and “The Longest Day“.

