Four Ways to Celebrate National Family Caregivers Month
It’s National Family Caregivers Month, which is a time to recognize and reward those who give their time and resources all year to help loved ones.
Little acts can make a big difference, and here are a few ways you can support them.
- Educate yourself about Alzheimer’s disease, its symptoms, its progression, and the common challenges facing caregivers. The more you know, the easier it will be to find ways to help.
- Make a standing appointment to give the caregiver a break. Spend time with the person living with dementia, even if it’s just an hour. Participate in a support group or do something else that helps them recharge.
- Be specific and be flexible. Open-ended offers of support like ‘let me know if I can help’ may be well-intended, but can often be dismissed. Instead, be more specific like ‘I’m going to the store, what do you need?’. Let them know that you are continually there for them.
- Join the fight. Volunteer with your local Alzheimer’s Association Chapter, participate in a fundraising event like “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” and “The Longest Day“.
