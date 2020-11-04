Election Officials in Antrim County Investigate ‘Skewed’ Election Results

Election officials in Antrim County are investigating what they say are “skewed” election results.

According to unofficial results early Wednesday morning, the reliably red county turned blue by quite a bit.

Early Wednesday morning, unofficial results were announced showing Antrim County went strongly for Democrats across the ticket.

The county, like much of northern Michigan, is usually very heavily Republican.

The county clerk says she became aware of “apparently skewed” results early Wednesday morning.

The county says they are working with election officials across the county, and with the company that provides their voting software, to figure out what happened.

In a statement, the clerk says they expect to have a clear answer and plan of action by Wednesday afternoon. Until then, they are asking everyone to bear with them.