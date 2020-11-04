Cooking With Chef Hermann: Wedge Salad with Shrimp and Sriracha Dressing

Wedge Salad with Shrimp and Sriracha Dressing

Ingredients:

1 TB oil

10 shrimp

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

1 C bread crumbs

½ tsp Old Bay seasonings

½ C mayonnaises

1 tsp Sriracha sauce

½ tsp lemon juice

Sugar, pinch

Capers

Iceberg lettuce cut into 4 wedges

Directions:

Heat 1 TB of oil in sauce pan and add the shrimp cook until opaque seasoning with salt and pepper. Wipe pan add 1 TB oil, add the bread crumbs, salt, pepper and old bay seasoning. Toast crumbs until light brown, remove from heat. Top each lettuce wedge with shrimp, toasted bread crumbs and capers. Drizzle the dressing on top.

Dressing: Mix together the mayonnaise, Sriracha, lemon juice, sugar. Adjust seasoning with pepper and salt to taste.