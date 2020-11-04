Congressman John Moolenaar Once Again Defeats Dem. Jerry Hilliard in Race for 4th District

Congressman John Moolenaar will serve a fourth term in the U.S. House, defeating Democrat Jerry Hilliard for a second time in the race to represent Michigan’s 4th Congressional District.

With 92% of precincts reporting, the Associated Press is predicting Moolenaar will keep his seat in the House, beating Hilliard 66.4% to 31.0% .

U.S. House – Michigan – District 4 * Incumbent 359,458 97.3% precincts reporting

This isn’t the first time Hilliard has lost to Moolenaar.

The two also squared off in 2018 and Moolenaar decisively defeated Hilliard 37% to 63%, a difference of 71,970 votes. That year, Moolenaar won every county in the district.

You can see in graphic below, Isabella County was the only county in the 4th District where the race between the two was close. Moolenaar beat Hilliard 48% to 52%, a difference of just 993 votes.

Republicans have represented Michigan’s 4th Congressional District since the 1930s.

Moolenaar first assumed office in January 2015. He was the Michigan State Senate District 36 representative from 2011 to 2015. He also served as the District 98 representative in the Michigan House from 2002 to 2008.

