Congressman Bill Huizenga Secures 6th Term, Defeats Democrat Bryan Berghoef

Congressman Bill Huizenga has secured a sixth term in the U.S. House, defeating Democratic challenger and political newcomer Bryan Berghoef in the race to represent Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District.

With 81% of precincts reporting, the Associated Press is declaring Rep. Huizenga will keep his seat in the U.S. House for another two years.

U.S. House – Michigan – District 2 * Incumbent 360,644 85.4% precincts reporting

Huizenga has represented the 2nd Congressional District since 2011. Prior to Huizenga, Republican Peter Hoekstra, had represented the district since 1992. Once Hoekstra took the seat in 1992, no Democratic challenger earned more than 35% of votes until 2018 when Rob Davidson earned 43% of votes to Huizenga’s 55%.

