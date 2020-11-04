Can You Hear Me? It’s Time for a Check-Up with the E.N.T. Docs

Between being physically distant and wearing masks it’s no wonder why it’s hard to hear others talk. But, have you ever thought it might be due to hearing loss? We chat with Dr. Robert Kendell from Cadillac E.N.T. & Facial Plastic Surgery about how it might be time for a hearing aid.

First of all, it’s important to get our hearing checked on a regular basis, especially those who are 50 and over. “Hearing loss kind of creeps up on you, and it can have other medical consequences, such as early dementia or cognitive decline,” Dr. Kendell explained. Plus, being unable to hear clearly may be caused by something so simple like excess earwax or sinus pressure. If your hearing is poor, however, it may be time for something more than just a cleaning.

“Hearing aids have come a long way, and better with technology,” Dr. Kendell said. “They can sync to your devices, and loops systems that are available at churches, schools, or other public spaces”. So in other words, this is not your grandpa’s hearing aid anymore.

“I think probably the biggest reason is the social stigma of wearing hearing aids, especially for people, you know that are maybe a little younger than you would expect to have hearing aids. Those people do tend to put it off and just don’t feel like they’re ready because it may make might make them feel old. But, the newer hearing aids are so discreet, and it makes such a world of difference for people, and that it’s really important”.

To get your hearing checked from the physicians at Cadillac E.N.T. & Facial Plastic Surgery, click here.