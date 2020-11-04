BREAKING: Senator Peters Secures Second Term, Beats GOP Challenger John James

Democratic Senator Gary Peters has secured a second term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Republican challenger John James.

With 99.1% of precincts reporting, the Associated Press is declaring Senator Peters will keep his seat in the Senate for six more years.

U.S. Senate – Michigan * Incumbent 5,409,001 99.1% precincts reporting

It has been a hard-fought race between Peters and James. Michigan Republicans have historically struggled in U.S. Senate races, but James had generated quite a bit of excitement. Republicans, who control the Senate, were hoping James would be the one to finally flip the seat in their favor, especially after Donald Trump became the first Republican presidential nominee to win Michigan in 28 years in 2016.

In 2014, Senator Peters was elected to his first term in the U.S. Senate, beating out Republican challenger and former secretary of state, Terri Lynn Land 55% to 41%.

In 2016, Trump’s Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton won just a single county in northern Michigan – Marquette County. The same can’t be said for Sen. Peters’ 2014 race, where he won a number of northern Michigan counties including Chippewa, Alpena, Presque Isle, Benzie, Roscommon, Ogemaw and Manistee.

This is John James’ second Senate race loss. In 2018, Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow won her fourth term with 52% of the vote. While Stabenow beat James, 2018 was her poorest showing since 2000 when she was first elected. She won just 15 of Michigan’s 83 counties, but took Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties, which account for nearly 40% of the state’s population. James on the other hand, earned the highest percentage of support for Missaukee, Hillsdale and Osceola counties.

